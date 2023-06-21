Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 69th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (45 of 72), with at least two hits 22 times (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.7%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.281
|AVG
|.273
|.361
|OBP
|.338
|.468
|SLG
|.405
|16
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|18/18
|K/BB
|21/14
|7
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (6-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.83 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
