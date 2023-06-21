Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 69th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (45 of 72), with at least two hits 22 times (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.9% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.7%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .281 AVG .273 .361 OBP .338 .468 SLG .405 16 XBH 8 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 18/18 K/BB 21/14 7 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings