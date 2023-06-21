Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .281 with eight doubles, six home runs and three walks.
- Diaz is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), with at least two hits seven times (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.316
|AVG
|.246
|.333
|OBP
|.258
|.632
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|9/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
