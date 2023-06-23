Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Houston is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 16th in the majors with 336 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Houston has the first-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (2-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

France has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.