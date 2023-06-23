In the series opener on Friday, June 23, Emmet Sheehan will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) as they square off against the Houston Astros (41-34), who will counter with J.P. France. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs France - HOU (2-2, 3.42 ERA)

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Astros' game against the Dodgers but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Dodgers with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 35 (57.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 22-18 record (winning 55% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Astros have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West +180 - 2nd

