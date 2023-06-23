Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .248 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 21 of 38 games this season (55.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (18.4%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.319
|AVG
|.164
|.402
|OBP
|.239
|.611
|SLG
|.295
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|21/5
|5
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Sheehan (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
