Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- hitting .270 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Dodgers Player Props
|Astros vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .247.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (13.3%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (45.3%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.260
|AVG
|.231
|.350
|OBP
|.335
|.409
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|20
|24/20
|K/BB
|18/21
|4
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 2.83 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.