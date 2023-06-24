Alex Bregman -- hitting .270 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .247.
  • Bregman has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (13.3%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 38.7% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this season (45.3%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 34
.260 AVG .231
.350 OBP .335
.409 SLG .381
10 XBH 11
6 HR 4
24 RBI 20
24/20 K/BB 18/21
4 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 2.83 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
