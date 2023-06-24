Astros vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) going head to head against the Houston Astros (41-35) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-1) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Astros Player Props
|Dodgers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Astros Odds
Astros Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Astros games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Astros have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.