Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) going head to head against the Houston Astros (41-35) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-1) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Astros games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros Schedule