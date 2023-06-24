The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +150. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +150 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 76 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 19-16 13-11 26-24 27-27 12-8

