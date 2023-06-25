Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to find success against Hunter Brown when he starts for the Houston Astros on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+115). An 8-run total is set for the game.

Astros vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has entered six games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 77 games with a total.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 19-17 13-12 26-24 27-28 12-8

