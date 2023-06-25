Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 88 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 18th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 345 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.56.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.259 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Brown has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.