After exiting in the round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in her last tournament (losing to Jil Teichmann), Claire Liu will open Wimbledon against Lesia Tsurenko (in the round of 128). Liu is +50000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Liu at 2023 Wimbledon

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Liu's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), Liu will play Tsurenko.

Claire Liu Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000
Liu Stats

  • Liu last played on June 26, 2023, a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 129-ranked Teichmann in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
  • In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is yet to win a title, and her record is 17-21.
  • In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Liu has gone 1-2.
  • In her 38 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Liu has averaged 21.1 games.
  • On grass, Liu has played three matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.
  • Over the past year, Liu has been victorious in 31.9% of her return games and 62.3% of her service games.
  • Liu has been victorious in 69.6% of her service games on grass over the past year and 13.0% of her return games.

