Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) matching up with the Houston Astros (42-36) at 7:45 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-5) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (4-7) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 29-24 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 351 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).

Astros Schedule