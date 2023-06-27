Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 141 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .485 slugging percentage this season, putting up 286 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (432 total).

The Braves have a league-high .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 341 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Elder is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Elder will look to continue a 16-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ryan will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Mike Soroka Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Logan Allen

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Mike Soroka 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan -

