Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks while batting .276.
- In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 15 games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 16 of 39 games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.323
|OBP
|.257
|.645
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|5
|11/1
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 30th, 1.289 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
