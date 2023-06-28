Miles Mikolas will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 91 home runs.

Houston is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 353 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has an ERA of 3.57 as a team, best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.253 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday, June 21 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Javier has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Martín Pérez 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.