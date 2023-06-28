Paul Goldschmidt and Alex Bregman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros square off at Busch Stadium on Wednesday (at 7:45 PM ET).

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 75 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .248/.341/.404 on the season.

Bregman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 43 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .273/.351/.439 so far this season.

Tucker enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (4-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Mikolas has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 45th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 21 7.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 16 6.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Reds Jun. 10 6.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 84 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.374/.481 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 80 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.321/.476 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

