Jordan Walker brings a 16-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (33-45) game against the Houston Astros (42-37) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (4-5) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-1).

Astros vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.25 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.

Javier has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier has put up 14 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 outings this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (4-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 4.23, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.356.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Mikolas has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 45th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th.

