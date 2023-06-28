On Wednesday, Bligh Madris (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Madris got a hit in 38.5% of his 39 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.7% of those games.

Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one long ball.

Madris drove in a run in four of 39 games last season (10.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 15 .145 AVG .227 .213 OBP .292 .232 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 11/4 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)