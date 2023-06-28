Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .263 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .246.
- In 23 of 41 games this season (56.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this season (36.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.319
|AVG
|.171
|.402
|OBP
|.256
|.611
|SLG
|.286
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|24/7
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
