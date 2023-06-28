Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .275 with nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 15 games this season, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 of 40 games so far this year.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.306
|AVG
|.246
|.323
|OBP
|.257
|.645
|SLG
|.377
|9
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|5
|11/1
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
