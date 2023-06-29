On Thursday, Alex Bregman (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .245 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this year (39.2%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .260 AVG .230 .350 OBP .331 .409 SLG .388 10 XBH 13 6 HR 5 24 RBI 25 24/20 K/BB 20/23 4 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings