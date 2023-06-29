Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) and the Houston Astros (43-37) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 29.

The probable starters are J.P. France (2-3) for the Astros and Adam Wainwright (3-2) for the Cardinals.

Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 27-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 363 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.61 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule