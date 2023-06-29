How to Watch the Astros vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against J.P. France, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 14th in MLB action with 93 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Houston's .404 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- Houston has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (363 total runs).
- The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Houston's 3.61 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.254).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- France (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- France is seeking his fifth straight quality start.
- France will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Jon Gray
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kyle Freeland
