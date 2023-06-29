Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against J.P. France, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 14th in MLB action with 93 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston's .404 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (363 total runs).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Houston's 3.61 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.254).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

France (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

France is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

France will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland

