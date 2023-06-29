On Thursday, Yainer Diaz (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks while batting .265.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.5%).

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 games this year (39.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .306 AVG .230 .323 OBP .241 .645 SLG .351 9 XBH 7 6 HR 1 11 RBI 5 11/1 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings