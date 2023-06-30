Friday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (49-32) taking on the Houston Astros (44-37) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-3) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won one of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (377 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule