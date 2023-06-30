Alex Bregman and Ezequiel Duran hit the field when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet on Friday at Globe Life Field.

The Astros are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-165). The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The previous 10 Astros matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has entered three games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 81 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 22-18 14-12 28-25 30-28 12-9

