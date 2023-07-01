While there are several contenders this year, at present the Chiefs are +600 to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the shortest odds in the NFL.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, be sure you've taken a look at the futures betting options across the league.

Super Bowl Championship Odds

Odds to Win Chiefs +600 Eagles +650 Bills +900 49ers +1000 Bengals +1100 Cowboys +1400 Jets +1800 Ravens +2000 Lions +2200 Jaguars +2500 Dolphins +2500 Chargers +2500 Seahawks +3000 Vikings +3500 Saints +4000 Browns +4000 Broncos +4000 Steelers +5000 Bears +5000 Falcons +6000 Commanders +6500 Packers +6500 Rams +6500 Patriots +6500 Giants +6500 Raiders +6500 Panthers +7000 Buccaneers +8000 Titans +8000 Colts +10000 Texans +20000 Cardinals +20000

