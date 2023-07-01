Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (49-33) versus the Houston Astros (45-37) at Globe Life Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.72 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (382 total), Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.56 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule