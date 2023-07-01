2023 Baylor Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title
At +2000, the Baylor Bears sport the fifth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big 12 in 2023. Additionally they have +20000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. Dig into the odds and other data below before placing a futures wager.
Baylor Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)
- Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Baylor 2023 Schedule
Baylor will have to deal with the 10th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (83). The Bears have eight games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including five teams that compiled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Texas State
|September 2
|1
|-
|Utah
|September 9
|2
|-
|LIU Post
|September 16
|3
|-
|Texas
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ UCF
|September 30
|5
|-
|Texas Tech
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ Cincinnati
|October 21
|8
|-
|Iowa State
|October 28
|9
|-
|Houston
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Kansas State
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ TCU
|November 18
|12
|-
|West Virginia
|November 25
|13
|-
