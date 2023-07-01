Cooper Rush is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Cooper Rush Injury Status

Rush is currently listed as active.

Cooper Rush 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 94-for-162 (58.0%), 1,051 YDS (6.5 YPA), 5 TD, 3 INT 9 CAR, 6 YDS, 0 TD

Cooper Rush Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 56.64 222 35 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 13.20 453 60 2023 ADP - 609 66

Cooper Rush 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 7 13 64 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 19 31 235 1 0 1 2 0 Week 3 @Giants 21 31 215 1 0 2 -2 0 Week 4 Commanders 15 27 223 2 0 2 7 0 Week 5 @Rams 10 16 102 0 0 4 -1 0 Week 6 @Eagles 18 38 181 1 3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4 5 31 0 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

