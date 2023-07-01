Dante Fowler Jr.: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Dante Fowler Jr.'s 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.
Dante Fowler Jr. Injury Status
Fowler is currently not on the injured list.
Dante Fowler Jr. 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|27 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 6.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Dante Fowler Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Bengals
|1.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|1.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|1.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|1.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
