Deuce Vaughn is +8000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 26th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Deuce Vaughn 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +8000 26th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Deuce Vaughn Insights

The Cowboys, who were third in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while running the football 48.9% of the time.

Dallas averaged 135.2 rushing yards per game offensively last season (ninth in NFL), and it surrendered 129.3 rushing yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball.

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +450 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1800 (8th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (13th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +20000 (75th in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (113th in NFL)

