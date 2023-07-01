Donovan Wilson is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Donovan Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not on the injured list.

Donovan Wilson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 99 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Cowboys Players

Donovan Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 2 Bengals 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 1.0 1.0 11 0 1 Week 4 Commanders 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Lions 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Colts 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Titans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Divisional @49ers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

