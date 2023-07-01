The 2023 win total set for the Houston Cougars, 4.5, indicates it's going to be a bad season.

Looking to place a futures bet on Houston's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Houston Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -135 +115 57.4%

Bet on Houston's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Cougars' 2022 Performance

Houston ranked 104th in total defense last year (421.6 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on offense, ranking 25th-best in FBS with 456.1 total yards per game.

Houston owned the eighth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (313.6 passing yards per game), but it ranked 10th-worst defensively (278.7 passing yards allowed per game).

UH posted three wins at home last year and four away.

The Cougars got six wins as favorites (in nine games), and they won twice (in four opportunities) as underdogs.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Clayton Tune QB 4,069 YDS (67.4%) / 40 TD / 10 INT

547 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 42.1 RUSH YPG Nathaniel Dell WR 109 REC / 1,398 YDS / 17 TD / 107.5 YPG Matthew Golden WR 38 REC / 571 YDS / 7 TD / 43.9 YPG KeSean Carter WR 40 REC / 619 YDS / 5 TD / 47.6 YPG Gervarrius Owens DB 72 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD D'Anthony Jones DL 36 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Donavan Mutin LB 73 TKL / 4.0 TFL Nelson Ceaser DL 34 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT

Cougars' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (87), the Cougars have the second-hardest schedule in college football.

Houston is playing the 11th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

Houston will play nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes five teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Houston 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 UTSA September 2 - - 2 @ Rice September 9 - - 3 TCU September 16 - - 4 Sam Houston September 23 - - 5 @ Texas Tech September 30 - - 7 West Virginia October 12 - - 8 Texas October 21 - - 9 @ Kansas State October 28 - - 10 @ Baylor November 4 - - 11 Cincinnati November 11 - - 12 Oklahoma State November 18 - - 13 @ UCF November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.