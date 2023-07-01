The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .228.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 33 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this year (14 of 60), with more than one RBI six times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .173 AVG .283 .277 OBP .357 .327 SLG .444 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 33/13 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings