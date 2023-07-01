The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jalen Tolbert and the Dallas Cowboys opening the year with a contest against the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Jalen Tolbert Injury Status

Tolbert is currently not listed as injured.

Jalen Tolbert 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 2 REC, 12 YDS, 0 TD

Jalen Tolbert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.20 537 203 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.59 382 144 2023 ADP - 362 125

Other Cowboys Players

Jalen Tolbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Giants 2 1 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 1 1 8 0

