Markquese Ball: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Markquese Ball when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants come together at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Markquese Ball Injury Status
Ball is currently not on the injured list.
Markquese Ball 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Markquese Ball 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
