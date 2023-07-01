Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .286 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 92nd in slugging.
- Dubon has had a hit in 48 of 63 games this season (76.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.2%).
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%).
- In 35 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.298
|.284
|OBP
|.327
|.351
|SLG
|.454
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|13
|13/3
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.82), third in WHIP (.997), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
