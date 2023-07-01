Held from June 29 - July 2, Max Homa is set to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Looking to wager on Homa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max Homa Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -7 278 2 19 5 8 $11.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Homa has had an average finish of 30th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Homa made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Homa finished 24th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Homa will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,350 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Homa was better than 48% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Homa recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Homa did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Homa's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Homa carded a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Homa ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Homa Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.