Micah Parsons' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Micah Parsons Injury Status

Parsons is currently listed as active.

Check Out Micah Parsons NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Micah Parsons 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (13 for loss), 13.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Micah Parsons 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 2 2 5 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 2 2 4 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 0 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0 1 4 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 2 1 5 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 0 1 7 0 2 Week 7 Lions 2 0 6 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0 0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0 1 7 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2 1 4 0 0 Week 12 Giants 2 2 3 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0 0 2 0 1 Week 14 Texans 0 0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 1 1 2 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0 0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Titans 0 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.5 0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 1 2 3 0 2 Divisional @49ers 0 0 4 0 1

