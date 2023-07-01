The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Nicolai Hojgaard. The event takes place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Hojgaard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hojgaard has finished under par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Hojgaard's average finish has been 37th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 33 -6 280 0 5 1 1 $583,370

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hojgaard has played in the past year has been 43 yards longer than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Hojgaard was better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hojgaard did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hojgaard did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Hojgaard's three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent tournament, Hojgaard had a bogey or worse on nine of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Hojgaard ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hojgaard finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Hojgaard Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

