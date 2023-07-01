The Rice Owls are +6000 to bring home the AAC title in 2023, according to bookmakers, which ranks them 12th in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the trends you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Rice's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Rice American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +6000 (Bet $10 to win $600)

+6000 (Bet $10 to win $600) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Rice's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Rice 2023 Schedule

Rice will have the 77th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). In 2023, the Owls' schedule will include games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that totaled nine or more wins and games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Texas September 2 1 - Houston September 9 2 - Texas Southern September 16 3 - @ South Florida September 23 4 - East Carolina September 30 5 - UConn October 7 6 - @ Tulsa October 19 8 - Tulane October 28 9 - SMU November 4 10 - @ UTSA November 11 11 - @ Charlotte November 18 12 - Florida Atlantic November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.