Rico Dowdle and the Dallas Cowboys will play the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Dowdle's stats in the article below.

Rico Dowdle Injury Status

Dowdle is currently not on the injury report.

Rico Dowdle 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 17 CAR, 71 YDS (4.2 YPC), 0 TD 4 TAR, 4 REC, 42 YDS, 1 TD

Rico Dowdle Fantasy Insights

With 17.3 fantasy points in 2023 (5.8 per game), Dowdle is the 39th-ranked player at the RB position and 125th among all players.

In Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, Dowdle produced 10.6 fantasy points, carrying the ball four times for 21 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and one TD with three receptions for 25 yardswith one score as a receiver.

Other Cowboys Players

Rico Dowdle 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1

