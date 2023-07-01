Sam Houston 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A conference title is predicted from the Sam Houston Bearkats in 2023, based on their CUSA-high season win total over/under of four.
Sam Houston Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4
|-110
|-115
|52.4%
Bearkats' 2022 Performance
- From an offensive standpoint, Sam Houston ranked 92nd in FBS with 330.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 44th in total defense (349.7 yards allowed per contest).
- Sam Houston ranked 104th in pass offense (169.3 passing yards per game) and 92nd in pass defense (240.7 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Sam Houston won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.
- When favored the Bearkats picked up just two wins (2-3). And they won one game as underdogs (1-1).
Sam Houston's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Keegan Shoemaker
|QB
|1,132 YDS (46.3%) / 6 TD / 5 INT
245 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG
|Zach Hrbacek
|RB
|495 YDS / 3 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.8 YPC
|Cody Chrest
|WR
|36 REC / 548 YDS / 2 TD / 60.9 YPG
|Dezmon Jackson
|RB
|345 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG / 3.5 YPC
|Kavian Gaither
|LB
|0 TKL / 0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Da'Veawn Armstead
|DB
|0 TKL / 0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Caleb Weaver
|DB
|0 TKL / 0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|B.J. Foster
|DB
|0 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Bearkats' Strength of Schedule
- Sam Houston's schedule features games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( against teams with nine or more victories and against squads that had three or fewer wins).
Sam Houston 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ BYU
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Air Force
|September 9
|-
|-
|4
|@ Houston
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Jacksonville State
|September 28
|-
|-
|6
|@ Liberty
|October 5
|-
|-
|7
|@ New Mexico State
|October 11
|-
|-
|8
|Florida International
|October 18
|-
|-
|9
|UTEP
|October 25
|-
|-
|10
|Kennesaw State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Louisiana Tech
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Western Kentucky
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Middle Tennessee
|November 25
|-
|-
