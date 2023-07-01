Held from June 29 - July 2, Sepp Straka is set to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Sepp Straka Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Straka has scored under par nine times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Straka has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -5 279 0 17 3 6 $6.3M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Straka's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 10th.

Straka made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Straka finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Straka has played i the last year (7,315 yards) is 55 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 57th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 45th percentile of the field.

Straka was better than 91% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.55.

Straka recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Straka carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Straka's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

At that most recent outing, Straka's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Straka ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Straka finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

