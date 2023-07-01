Texas A&M 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total established for the Texas A&M Aggies, 7.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
Texas A&M Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-175
|+150
|63.6%
Aggies' 2022 Performance
- From an offensive standpoint, Texas A&M ranked 92nd in FBS with 361.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per contest).
- On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by giving up just 156.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 84th on offense (219.4 passing yards per game).
- Last year A&M was 4-3 at home, but lost every time on the road.
- The Aggies won once as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.
Texas A&M's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Devon Achane
|RB
|1,102 YDS / 8 TD / 91.8 YPG / 5.6 YPC
36 REC / 196 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
|Muhsin Muhammad III
|WR
|38 REC / 610 YDS / 4 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Haynes King
|QB
|1,220 YDS (55.6%) / 7 TD / 6 INT
89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.4 RUSH YPG
|Conner Weigman
|QB
|896 YDS (55.3%) / 8 TD / 0 INT
|Chris Russell
|LB
|43 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Antonio Johnson
|DB
|47 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|McKinnley Jackson
|DL
|32 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Demani Richardson
|DB
|36 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Aggies' Strength of Schedule
- The Aggies are facing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Texas A&M is facing the 10th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
- In 2023, Texas A&M's schedule will feature seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
Texas A&M 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|New Mexico
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Miami (FL)
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|UL Monroe
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Auburn
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Arkansas
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Alabama
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Tennessee
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|South Carolina
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Ole Miss
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Mississippi State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Abilene Christian
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ LSU
|November 25
|-
|-
