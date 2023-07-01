The 2023 season win total established for the Texas A&M Aggies, 7.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

Texas A&M Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -175 +150 63.6%

Aggies' 2022 Performance

From an offensive standpoint, Texas A&M ranked 92nd in FBS with 361.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per contest).

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by giving up just 156.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 84th on offense (219.4 passing yards per game).

Last year A&M was 4-3 at home, but lost every time on the road.

The Aggies won once as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.

Texas A&M's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Devon Achane RB 1,102 YDS / 8 TD / 91.8 YPG / 5.6 YPC

36 REC / 196 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG Muhsin Muhammad III WR 38 REC / 610 YDS / 4 TD / 50.8 YPG Haynes King QB 1,220 YDS (55.6%) / 7 TD / 6 INT

89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.4 RUSH YPG Conner Weigman QB 896 YDS (55.3%) / 8 TD / 0 INT Chris Russell LB 43 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Antonio Johnson DB 47 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK McKinnley Jackson DL 32 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Demani Richardson DB 36 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Aggies' Strength of Schedule

The Aggies are facing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Texas A&M is facing the 10th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

In 2023, Texas A&M's schedule will feature seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 New Mexico September 2 - - 2 @ Miami (FL) September 9 - - 3 UL Monroe September 16 - - 4 Auburn September 23 - - 5 @ Arkansas September 30 - - 6 Alabama October 7 - - 7 @ Tennessee October 14 - - 9 South Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ Ole Miss November 4 - - 11 Mississippi State November 11 - - 12 Abilene Christian November 18 - - 13 @ LSU November 25 - -

