The 2023 season win total established for the Texas A&M Aggies, 7.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

Looking to place a futures bet on Texas A&M's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas A&M Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
7.5 -175 +150 63.6%

Bet on Texas A&M's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Aggies' 2022 Performance

  • From an offensive standpoint, Texas A&M ranked 92nd in FBS with 361.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per contest).
  • On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by giving up just 156.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 84th on offense (219.4 passing yards per game).
  • Last year A&M was 4-3 at home, but lost every time on the road.
  • The Aggies won once as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Devon Achane RB 1,102 YDS / 8 TD / 91.8 YPG / 5.6 YPC
36 REC / 196 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
Muhsin Muhammad III WR 38 REC / 610 YDS / 4 TD / 50.8 YPG
Haynes King QB 1,220 YDS (55.6%) / 7 TD / 6 INT
89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.4 RUSH YPG
Conner Weigman QB 896 YDS (55.3%) / 8 TD / 0 INT
Chris Russell LB 43 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Antonio Johnson DB 47 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
McKinnley Jackson DL 32 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Demani Richardson DB 36 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Aggies' Strength of Schedule

  • The Aggies are facing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
  • Texas A&M is facing the 10th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In 2023, Texas A&M's schedule will feature seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 New Mexico September 2 - -
2 @ Miami (FL) September 9 - -
3 UL Monroe September 16 - -
4 Auburn September 23 - -
5 @ Arkansas September 30 - -
6 Alabama October 7 - -
7 @ Tennessee October 14 - -
9 South Carolina October 28 - -
10 @ Ole Miss November 4 - -
11 Mississippi State November 11 - -
12 Abilene Christian November 18 - -
13 @ LSU November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.