Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is currently +3000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Victor Wembanyama DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

MVP Odds: +25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000) ROY Odds: -114 (2nd in NBA, Bet $114 to win $100)

-114 (2nd in NBA, Bet $114 to win $100) Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Think Victor Wembanyama will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Victor Wembanyama 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 19 455 Rebounds 11 263 Assists 2.7 65 Steals 1.3 32 Blocks 3 71 FG% 43.6% 170-for-390 3P% 28.1% 34-for-121

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Victor Wembanyama's Next Game

Matchup: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

NBCS-CHI, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.