Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 84 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.360/.469 so far this year.

Tucker hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.350/.411 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (5-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 16th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 101 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.349/.460 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .262/.331/.508 so far this season.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

