Astros vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 2
The Texas Rangers (50-33) and Houston Astros (45-38) meet on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Shawn Dubin.
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Dubin
- Dubin will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .375 against him this season. He has a 10.80 ERA and 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (5-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across 15 games.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Andrew Heaney vs. Astros
- The Astros rank 11th in MLB with 384 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 97 home runs (13th in the league).
- The Astros have gone 2-for-16 in one game against the left-hander this season.
