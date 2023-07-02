Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys right now have +1600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +170
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, nine Cowboys games hit the over.
- Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it gave up 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last year the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 away.
- When favorites, Dallas went 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys were 3-2.
- The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- In addition, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).
- In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- Micah Parsons collected 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
